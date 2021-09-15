Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.85.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,042,275 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials stock opened at $140.14 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

