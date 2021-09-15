ARAW (ARAW) One Day Volume Tops $1,289.00

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 28.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, ARAW has traded down 35.7% against the dollar. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $21,865.50 and approximately $1,289.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00063810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00143070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.68 or 0.00811031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00043913 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

