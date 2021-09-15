ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ARX. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.12.

Shares of TSE:ARX traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,598,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.84. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$5.66 and a 12-month high of C$10.75.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

