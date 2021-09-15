ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Barclays

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €34.20 ($40.24) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €36.47 ($42.90).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

