Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $5.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 86.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 39,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 112,256 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 2.3% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 400,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 798.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,577,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,880,000 after buying an additional 184,101 shares during the period. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

