Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 308.9% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 44,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 33,835 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 30.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 17.1% in the first quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 327,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 47,660 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 103.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 175.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $846.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $62.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.