Arizona State Retirement System Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in OneSpan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in OneSpan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in OneSpan by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in OneSpan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of OneSpan stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.52 and a beta of 0.56. OneSpan Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $29.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alfred A. Nietzel bought 10,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $188,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $188,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 21,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $549,049.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,571,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,388,742.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,250 and sold 35,081 shares valued at $883,961. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

