Arizona State Retirement System Makes New Investment in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YMAB. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 308,601 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 131.6% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 288,664 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,853,000 after purchasing an additional 270,484 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 201.3% during the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 254,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,236,000 after purchasing an additional 221,019 shares during the period. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average of $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.18. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $128,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,077 shares in the company, valued at $7,209,216.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $1,659,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,523,033 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

