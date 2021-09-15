Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,064 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $5,914,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPMT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $724.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. Analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John A. Taylor bought 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,234.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 245,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,781.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Plust bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $103,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,118.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 27,562 shares of company stock valued at $362,395 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.