Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,025 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPNT. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $910,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $647,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,171,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

In other SiriusPoint news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 36,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $382,711.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of SPNT opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $561.50 million for the quarter.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT).

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.