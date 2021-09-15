Arizona State Retirement System Sells 890 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Blucora were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blucora in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blucora alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.49. Blucora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $747.10 million, a PE ratio of -38.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.