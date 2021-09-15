Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Angi were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Angi by 292.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Angi in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,385,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter worth about $632,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

Shares of ANGI opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Angi Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

