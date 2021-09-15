ARMOR Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.69 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ARMOR has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a market cap of $16.69 million and $3.55 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00075606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00126604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.00 or 0.00176650 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.70 or 0.07296430 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,159.80 or 1.00092442 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $429.08 or 0.00891783 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002833 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.