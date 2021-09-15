Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Price Target Raised to C$9.75 at National Bankshares

Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$9.75 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Artemis Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artemis Gold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Get Artemis Gold alerts:

ARGTF stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. Artemis Gold has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $5.96.

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.