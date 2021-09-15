Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires Shares of 2,400 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HES. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Hess by 616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

HES has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.56.

HES opened at $68.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $91.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.61 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.