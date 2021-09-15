Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Decreases Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,220 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,777,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,784,000 after buying an additional 155,699 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 37.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,732,000 after buying an additional 339,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,326,000 after buying an additional 124,723 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.54. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.42.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

