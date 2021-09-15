Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $184,000 in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 15,054 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 265,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 163,029 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Shares of BWA opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average is $47.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

