Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $202,000 in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 297.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $51.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $90,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,152,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $234,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $543,529,613. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.