Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases New Stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 994.7% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,273,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,077 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 80.6% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,415,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,941 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 35,789.8% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,973,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,437 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth $62,589,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,100,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,055 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPD alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PPD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.91.

PPD opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average is $44.03. PPD, Inc. has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $46.99.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. Research analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD).

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.