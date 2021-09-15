Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.270-$-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $93 million-$94 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.72 million.Asana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $106.50 on Wednesday. Asana has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $107.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Asana will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.79.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.73 per share, with a total value of $8,916,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,356,724 shares in the company, valued at $131,340,228.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 15,600 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $858,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,460,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,409,700 and have sold 136,632 shares valued at $9,280,818. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Asana stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 621.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.62% of Asana worth $63,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

