Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Issues Earnings Results

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

ASPU stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.36 million, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.65. Aspen Group has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

In related news, CEO Michael Mathews bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,298.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspen Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aspen Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ASPU. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

