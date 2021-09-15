AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £100 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a £100 ($130.65) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,220 ($120.46) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £102 ($133.26) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,401.67 ($122.83).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 8,127 ($106.18) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £125.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,434.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,961.27.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

