AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AstroNova had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 1.95%.

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $108.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.78. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AstroNova stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of AstroNova worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

