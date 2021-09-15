Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Shares Down 1.5%

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) shares dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 307 ($4.01) and last traded at GBX 313 ($4.09). Approximately 212,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 384,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 317.75 ($4.15).

ATYM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of £432.60 million and a P/E ratio of 5.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 307.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 319.26.

In other news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.04), for a total value of £525.30 ($686.31). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,530.

Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

