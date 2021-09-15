Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) shares dropped 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 307 ($4.01) and last traded at GBX 313 ($4.09). Approximately 212,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 384,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 317.75 ($4.15).
ATYM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of £432.60 million and a P/E ratio of 5.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 307.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 319.26.
About Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
