Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ATRA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.90. 451,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,051. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.43.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $26,062.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,960 shares of company stock worth $283,804. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 429,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.