Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF)’s stock price rose 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 84,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 175,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57.

About Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF)

Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil division. The Light Oil division includes the production of oil and liquids-rich natural gas from unconventional reservoirs .

