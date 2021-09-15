Atria Investments LLC Buys 20,190 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 107.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,190 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Paracle Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares

Shares of VTWO opened at $88.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.96. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $94.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

