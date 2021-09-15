Atria Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 19.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,665 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $841,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,523,000 after acquiring an additional 414,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.97.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

