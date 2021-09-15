Atria Investments LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 19.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,089,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,771,000 after purchasing an additional 176,912 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Fastenal by 13.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in Fastenal by 22.2% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 22,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 1.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST stock opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average is $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,850,178.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 449,012 shares in the company, valued at $25,189,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens increased their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.