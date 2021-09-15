Atria Investments LLC Sells 1,921 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,459,000 after acquiring an additional 542,862 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 295,258 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,635,000 after purchasing an additional 154,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4,812.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,996,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $761.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $764.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $699.27. The company has a market cap of $140.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.46 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.57.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

