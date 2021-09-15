aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 133.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LIFE. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $152.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.00.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 75.60% and a negative net margin of 155.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIFE. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

