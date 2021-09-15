Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Insider Michael Robert Martin Sells 25,000 Shares

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) insider Michael Robert Martin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Robert Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Michael Robert Martin sold 90,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $1,907,100.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $80,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $69,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $68,800.00.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.48.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 408,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after buying an additional 114,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 711.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

