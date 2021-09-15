Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $318,000 Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 968.1% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tobam acquired a new position in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 441.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average is $32.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.