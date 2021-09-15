Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,866,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,446 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $79,717,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,032,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,253,000 after acquiring an additional 852,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,126,000 after acquiring an additional 699,860 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.05 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

