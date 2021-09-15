Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Makes New $33,000 Investment in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerecor in the first quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cerecor during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 61.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CERC opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.44. Cerecor Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $4.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 1,194.82% and a negative return on equity of 261.82%. The company had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $70,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $477,850 in the last three months. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cerecor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Cerecor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

