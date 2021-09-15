Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF during the first quarter worth about $118,000.

NYSEARCA BUZZ opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70. VanEck Social Sentiment ETF has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $26.92.

