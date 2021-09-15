Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,686 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,701 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $80,483,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,188 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,502,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,773 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

