Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVASF remained flat at $$8.30 during trading on Wednesday. Avast has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01.

Avast Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security software. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Small and Medium Business (SMB) segments. The Consumer Products segment offers desktop security, server protection, mobile device protection, and consist of free and premium paid products for the individual consumer market.

