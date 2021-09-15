Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,565,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,734,000 after acquiring an additional 907,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,777,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,307,000 after buying an additional 193,460 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,687,000 after buying an additional 1,779,235 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,376,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,256,000 after buying an additional 481,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,989,000 after buying an additional 156,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

