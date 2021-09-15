Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $10,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Waste Connections by 31.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877,959 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Waste Connections by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,395,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,169,000 after purchasing an additional 411,721 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4,397.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 313,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 306,083 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4,628.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 27.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 937,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,187,000 after acquiring an additional 204,099 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $130.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.05. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

