Aviva PLC Has $8.31 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,661 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $699,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 9.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 1.0% during the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Hershey by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in The Hershey by 291.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

The Hershey stock opened at $174.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $182.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $437,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,049.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,010 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.