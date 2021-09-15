Aviva PLC Has $9.37 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $9,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.28.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

