Aviva PLC Has $9.94 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $9,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,109,000 after buying an additional 144,903 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 105.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,659,000 after buying an additional 245,712 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 13.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 434,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,186,000 after buying an additional 51,644 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,097,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 349,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,952,000 after acquiring an additional 59,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.75.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $409.88 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.25 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $440.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.46.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.