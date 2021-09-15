Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading Up 8.3%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s share price was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.50 and last traded at $28.35. Approximately 14,661 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 648,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average is $53.31. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.41.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 30.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 33,649 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $737,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 24.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 598.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 14,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.