Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 434,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 722,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
About Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU)
Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Natesto, Tuzistram, ZolpiMist and MiOXSYS. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
