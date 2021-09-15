Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 434,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 722,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 189.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Aytu Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aytu Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Aytu Biopharma by 804.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aytu Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Natesto, Tuzistram, ZolpiMist and MiOXSYS. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

