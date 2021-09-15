Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $20.80 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.38% from the stock’s previous close.

AZUL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Azul in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azul has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.74.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul stock opened at $20.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.54. Azul has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $29.45.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $321.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.06 million. Research analysts predict that Azul will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 845.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.