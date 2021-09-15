B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,432 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in B2Gold by 4.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,262,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,100 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in B2Gold by 16.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,529,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,628,000 after buying an additional 1,595,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in B2Gold by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,968,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after buying an additional 1,410,632 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 85.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,757,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

BTG stock opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.14.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

