Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Badger Meter were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Badger Meter by 1,397.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $762,659.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,682.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $598,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,383.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $102.44 on Wednesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.08 and a 1 year high of $111.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.34%.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

