Barloworld (LON:BWO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $590.00

Barloworld Limited (LON:BWO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 590 ($7.71) and last traded at GBX 590 ($7.71), with a volume of 50000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 590 ($7.71).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 590 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 589.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -103.51.

About Barloworld (LON:BWO)

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, Europe, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment and Handling, and Automotive and Logistics segments. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; long-term leasing and fleet management services; insurance products; aftermarket service, including parts sales; and salvage management solution.

